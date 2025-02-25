Govinda & Sunita Ahuja’s marriage in trouble? Divorce rumors shake fans

Bollywood fans are in shock as rumors swirl about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. Reports suggest that growing differences and lifestyle clashes have led to frequent quarrels, causing a strain in their long-standing relationship.

Govinda, the star of the ’90s, tied the knot with Sunita in 1987. Over the years, they have been known for their strong bond, though Sunita largely stayed away from the limelight. However, she has recently gained attention on social media for her candid statements and infectious personality. Now, the internet is abuzz with speculation that their relationship may be on the rocks.

Adding fuel to the fire, some reports claim that Govinda’s alleged closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi co-star may have contributed to the rift. According to Bollywood Now, this has only deepened the couple’s tensions.

Interestingly, Sunita had already hinted at some distance between them. In a previous interview, she revealed that she lives in a separate apartment with their children, while Govinda resides in a bungalow on the same street.

This revelation had sparked curiosity, but her recent statements in Shirdi added another layer of intrigue. When asked about living separately, she brushed off concerns with a laugh, saying, “Kisi ki majaal hai joh mujhe Govinda se alag karke dikhaaye. Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won’t let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me.”

Despite her public show of confidence, Sunita has previously admitted that she feels more insecure now than before. “Saath ke baad aadmi sathiyaa jaata hai. Pataa nahi kya karde,” she had joked, hinting at her concerns as Govinda enters his 60s.

The couple shares two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan, both of whom have largely stayed away from the controversy.

As speculation continues, fans eagerly await an official statement from the couple.