Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from Govinda six months ago, reveals lawyer

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for a while now. Rumours speculating the couple’s divorce have been swirling for a while now. Now, the couple’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, has confirmed that while Sunita filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has now reconciled and are back together.

During a conversation with India Today, the couple’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal talked about the speculations. He revealed that while Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from Govinda six months back, the scenario has changed. He iterated that they even travelled to Nepal to ring in the New Year together, where they performed puja at the Pashupatinath Mandir. “Everything is fine between them now. Such things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

Moreover, following the divorce reports, Govinda clarified the issue to ETimes. The actor stated, “These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films.” Meanwhile, the portal also quoted Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha. Sashi said, “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members of the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it.”

Earlier, Govinda’s nephew, Krushna Abhishek stated to SCREEN that a divorce is not even a question. “Not possible. They will never do this.” Moreover, Govinda’s niece, Arti Singh, also dismissed the rumours in an interview with News18, dubbing them “false.” “These are just speculations. Their bond is so strong, and they’ve built a loving relationship over the years. How can they get divorced? It’s completely untrue. People should stop spreading misinformation about their personal lives.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Subsequently, the couple had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.