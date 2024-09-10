Jayam Ravi and Aarti announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has revealed that he and his wife, Aarti, are parting ways after 15 years of marriage. The announcement comes after months of speculation, triggered in part by Aarti’s recent decision to remove photos of the couple from her Instagram account.

On Monday, Ravi took to his X account to make the news public. The actor, known for his transparency with fans and the media, expressed his sorrow over the separation and offered an explanation for the decision.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you,” Ravi wrote. “After much thought, reflection, and discussion, I have come to the difficult decision to end my marriage with Aarti. This choice was not made lightly; it was a carefully considered step that I believe is in the best interest of all involved.”

Advertisement

Grateful for your love and understanding. Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

Jayam Ravi requested privacy during this challenging time for himself and his family. He urged the public and media to refrain from spreading rumors or making assumptions about the reasons behind the split. “I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy and that of our family members. Please avoid speculating or making any allegations, and allow us to handle this matter in private,” he added.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2009, share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. The announcement of their separation follows increasing public curiosity, particularly after Aarti’s social media activity stirred speculation about their relationship status.