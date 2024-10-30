Queer trailer shows Daniel Craig in 1940s romance drama

The trailer for ‘Queer’, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, dropped this Tuesday, giving audiences a first look at Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novella.

Set in 1940s Mexico City, the film follows William Lee (played by Craig), an American expat whose life sees solitude and an intense infatuation with a younger American Navy veteran, Eugene Allerton (portrayed by Starkey).

In ‘Queer’ trailer, Craig’s character navigates the gritty streets and smoky bars of Mexico City, immersed in a world far removed from his home. He eventually encounters Allerton, whose life takes shape due to his struggles with addiction.

Advertisement

Allerton’s initial apathy toward Lee gradually shifts, leading to a complicated, consuming relationship. Through these characters, ‘Queer’ explores themes of isolation, desire, and the human need for connection, all set against a backdrop of 1940s urban Latin America.

The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and Omar Apollo, is directorial of Luca Guadagnino, known for his ability to craft intricate, character-driven stories in lush settings. Guadagnino brings his distinct touch to ‘Queer’, creating an evocative atmosphere that melds Mexico City’s vibrant streets with the deeply personal inner lives of its characters.

The screenplay, adapted by Justin Kuritzkes, captures the raw honesty of Burroughs’ work while remaining accessible to a contemporary audience.

‘Queer’ premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it competed for the prestigious Golden Lion award. Following Venice, the film traveled to other acclaimed festivals, including the Toronto and New York Film Festivals, building anticipation and receiving positive early reviews.

Critics praised both Craig and Starkey’s performances, highlighting their nuanced portrayal of a complex relationship in that time.

‘Queer’ has a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 27, with distributor A24 bringing it to a wider audience. Audiences can expect a film that is both intimate and haunting, spotlighting the personal struggles of two outsiders in a world of transient pleasures and unfulfilled desires.