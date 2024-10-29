Meher Vij on being typecast as a mom after ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Secret Superstar’

‘Secret Superstar’ actress Meher Vij has never shied away from speaking her mind. Netizens know the actress for her role as a mother in the blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ led by Salman Khan, and ‘Secret Superstar.’ During an interview with NDTV, Mehar iterated on the importance of substantial roles for her career trajectory. Moreover, she opened up about being typecast.

Talking about her choice of films, Mehar said, “I’m not somebody who’ll do a project for the sake of doing it,” she stated firmly. She added, “I choose roles wisely. I’m not someone who’ll do a film and dance around the trees. I want a substantial role; I want a substantial trajectory for my role and career.” Following the success amassed by ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ and ‘Secret Superstar,’ the actress received several offers. However, neither of these aligned with her long-term career vision.

Delving deep into the matter, Meher brought up the issue of typecasting actors following a few of their successful roles. She stated, “After Secret Superstar, I received a lot of offers. But I didn’t get the work I wanted to do. I don’t want to see myself in a box. I don’t want to be a monotonous actor. When you play certain characters, they try to typecast you. After I did Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar, they started putting me in a box, saying this is the role and this is what we want you to play.”

Revealing her rationality behind declining the roles, Mehar stated, “I said, ‘I don’t want to do this. I’m not here to play a certain type of role. I want to see myself in stronger characters’. It’s a personal choice; I don’t want to see women in weak roles.” While Meher acknowledged that her role in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was “not weak”, she emphasised on the need for more powerful roles for women in films. “I’m not saying Bajrangi was a weak character, but I think women can step up and do some action or take on different roles. They will surprise you.”

On the professional front, Meher Vij’s last was ‘Banda Singh Chaudhary’ with Arshad Warsi. Apart from staring in the two hit titles, the actress has also appeared in television soaps.