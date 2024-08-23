xXx4 update sparks as Vin Diesel shares horse love on Instagram

Vin Diesel, best known for his action-packed roles, has a soft spot that might surprise his fans: horses. While the buzz around the latest installment (xXx4) of the “xXx” franchise, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” continues to build, Diesel has taken a moment to share update on a different passion with his followers.

Recently, the “Fast & Furious” star took to Instagram to post a reel showcasing one of his horses in a playful mood. The video, which captured the horse’s lively antics, had caption “Agradecido,” Spanish for “grateful.” The post wasn’t just a simple glimpse into Diesel’s personal life but also sparked a flurry of comments from eager fans, who seemed more interested in getting updates on the upcoming “xXx” movie.

One fan demanded, “When is xXx4 coming?” Another quipped, “Vin does everything except giving updates about the xXx franchise.” The comment section was soon flooded with similar questions, all centered around the much-anticipated sequel.

For those not in the loop, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” continues the story of Diesel’s character, Xander Cage, an extreme sports enthusiast-turned-reluctant government operative. Directed by D.J. Caruso, the film sees Xander coming out of self-imposed exile to retrieve Pandora’s Box, a weapon that could have catastrophic consequences in the wrong hands.

Vin Diesel’s portrayal of Xander Cage in the original “xXx” movie, released in 2002 and directed by Rob Cohen, cemented his status as a leading action star. The film introduced audiences to Cage’s world of underground sports and international espionage, with Diesel’s character being under coercion by the U.S. government to take down a dangerous terrorist group.

As the excitement for “xXx4” builds, fans wonder when Diesel will finally drop some official news about the movie. For now, they’ll have to be content with glimpses of his off-screen life—whether that’s a love for horses or moments of gratitude captured on social media.

Though update on the next chapter in the “xXx” saga (xXx4) remains elusive, Vin Diesel’s recent posts remind us that even action heroes have moments of quiet passion, and sometimes, those moments are just as telling as the biggest blockbuster reveal.