xXx actor Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker on late actor’s 51st birthday

On what would have been Paul Walker’s 51st birthday, xXx actor Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, posting a nostalgic photo of the two from their time together in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The photo reflects their deep bond, one that extended beyond the big screen.

In his emotional post, Diesel wrote, “Looking back, a quarter century ago… I believe this was the moment we knew that our brotherhood was going to change Hollywood, that you and I meant something to the world… a multicultural brotherhood, bound not by blood, but by love.” The actor clearly still feels the weight of Walker’s absence, especially as he prepares for the next chapter of the franchise that helped define their careers.

Diesel also shared how he recently visited Walker’s family, recounting the love and stories that keep Paul’s spirit alive. In particular, he praised Walker’s daughter, Meadow, for her continued dedication to causes close to her father’s heart. “She’s actually continuing your good works, speaking on behalf of our oceans,” Diesel noted, adding a touching anecdote about a toast Meadow gave at a birthday dinner, saying, “Man, you would have been so damn proud.”

Meadow Walker has become a key advocate for environmental causes, keeping her father’s charitable legacy alive. Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2013, was not just celebrated for his role as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” series but also for his humanitarian efforts. In the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Walker, alongside Diesel, was involved in disaster relief efforts through the charity Walker founded, Reach Out Worldwide.