Pranutan Bahl set for hollywood debut in ‘Coco & Nut’

Pranutan Bahl is ready to embark on a new cinematic journey as she makes her Hollywood debut in ‘Coco & Nut’. This exciting venture pairs her alongside actor Rahsaan Noor. Rahsaan Noor and Raghav Murali wrote the movie. The film, scheduled for release in 2025, is already generating buzz within the entertainment industry.

Pranutan Bahl, hailing from a prestigious film lineage as the granddaughter of the legendary Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl, has gained recognition for her compelling performances in ‘Notebook’ (2019) and ‘Helmet’ (2022). The international project, ‘Coco & Nut,’ will mark a significant milestone in her career as she steps onto the Hollywood stage.

The narrative, described as a ‘spirit-lifting romance,’ revolves around an ambitious young woman portrayed by Pranutan Bahl. The character navigates the complexities of saving her marriage, and the storyline takes an unexpected twist when she receives support from her college sweetheart, played by Rahsaan Noor. Directed by Noor, whose previous work includes the critically acclaimed ‘Bengali Beauty’ in 2018, ‘Coco & Nut’ promises a heartfelt and transformative cinematic experience.

Advertisement

The film is set against the backdrop of Chicago, with the production team opting for a bilingual approach, presenting the story in both English and Hindi. The decision to shoot entirely in Chicago adds a distinct flavor to the film. The diverse and iconic urban landscape contributes to the visual richness of the project.

Scheduled for filming from June to July, ‘Coco & Nut’ brings together a talented ensemble of cast and crew. They come from both the United States and India, enhancing the global appeal of the production. Pranutan Bahl expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I’ve always wanted to do a romantic drama. ‘Coco & Nut’ is a beautiful story in which my character, Nut, journeys through a transformative phase in her life. I’m so grateful that I made my international debut with a movie like that.”

As fans eagerly await the release of this cross-cultural cinematic gem, the collaboration between Pranutan Bahl and Rahsaan Noor in ‘Coco & Nut’ promises to be a captivating and unforgettable exploration of love, resilience, and self-discovery.