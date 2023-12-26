‘One Life to Live’ star Kamar de los Reyes passes away at 55

Tragic news enveloped the entertainment world as Kamar de los Reyes, acclaimed for his portrayal of the villainous Antonio Vega in the long-running ABC soap opera One Life to Live, succumbed to cancer on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actor’s untimely demise followed a swift diagnosis, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning.

De los Reyes, born on November 8, 1967, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and raised in Las Vegas, was a multifaceted talent who initially ventured to Los Angeles in the ’80s to chase his dreams of becoming an entertainer. His remarkable journey included originating the role of Pedro Quinn in the off-Broadway play Blade to the Heat in 1994, followed by a compelling portrayal of Ferdinand in a Shakespeare in the Park production of The Tempest.

His on-screen legacy extended beyond the soap opera realm, as he etched his mark in diverse projects, featuring in Sleepy Hollow and making a notable appearance as Coach Montes in the popular CW series All American from 2022 to 2023. De los Reyes also lent his voice to the character Raul Menendez in the widely acclaimed Call Of Duty video game franchise and had a stint on ABC’s The Rookie.

In addition to his acting prowess, de los Reyes embraced a musical inclination, nurturing a passion for singing and dancing since his early days. Over the years, he diversified his portfolio with film roles in productions like Nixon and Salt.

The actor is survived by his wife, the accomplished actress Sherri Saum, and their three children: Caylen, 26, from a previous relationship, and twins Michael and John, 9. His family includes brothers Daniel and Walfredo, Jr., sisters Lily and Ilde, and parents Matilde and Walfredo.

His recent Instagram post, showcasing paternal pride, stands as a poignant testament to the personal joy he found in his family. “Always knew you’d do great things – never dreamed how great. My pride to have you as my son overwhelms me,” he expressed, encapsulating the depth of his affection for his eldest son.

As the entertainment community grapples with the loss of a versatile talent, Kamar de los Reyes will remain in memories not only for his memorable performances but also for the passion, dedication, and love he brought to both his craft and his family.