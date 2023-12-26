Mike Nussbaum of ‘Men in Black’ fame passes away at 99

In a poignant farewell to a distinguished career, Mike Nussbaum, celebrated as the oldest professional actor in the United States, has passed away at the age of 99. The veteran actor, renowned for his illustrious stage performances and notable roles in cinematic classics such as “Field of Dreams” and “Men in Black,” breathed his last at his residence in Chicago on Saturday. The timing of his departure, just days before his anticipated centennial milestone, adds a bittersweet note to his departure from the mortal stage.

Mike Nussbaum’s daughter, Karen Nussbaum, shared the news with The Associated Press, reminiscing about her father’s legacy as not only a seasoned actor but also as a compassionate and principled man. “He was a good father and a good man who raised us to care about other people and respect other people and care about justice,” she reflected, encapsulating the essence of Nussbaum’s values.

Recognized by the Actor’s Equity Association on multiple occasions as the oldest professional actor in the nation, Nussbaum approached his craft with a timeless passion that belied his years. When queried about his sustained commitment to acting well into his later years, Nussbaum attributed it simply to the love he harbored for the art form.

Born in December 1923 in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood, Nussbaum’s foray into acting began in the realm of summer camps. It wasn’t until his forties, after a stint as an exterminator, that he fully embraced acting, obtaining his Equity card in the 1970s. His theatrical journey spanned over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the Chicago stage, including notable performances at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

One of his standout accomplishments came in 1984 when he clinched a Drama Desk Award for his role in David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross,” a play that secured a Pulitzer Prize the same year. Nussbaum collaborated frequently with Mamet, showcasing his versatility and talent. Even in his 90s, Nussbaum continued to captivate audiences, portraying Albert Einstein in the play “Relativity” in 2017 at the Northlight Theatre in suburban Skokie, where he briefly assumed the role of artistic director.

While predominantly recognized for his stage prowess, Nussbaum’s cinematic repertoire included memorable roles, such as a school principal in “Field of Dreams” and the enigmatic Gentle Rosenberg in “Men in Black.” As the curtain falls on his extraordinary life, a private funeral service is scheduled, with plans for a public memorial service to honor his legacy slated for the coming year.