Matthew Perry honored at 75th Emmys in memoriam

The 75th Emmys paid a heartfelt tribute to ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry during the In Memoriam segment, where the late star was honored alongside others like Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, and more, as reported by Variety.

Pop singer Charlie Puth and the singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment, beginning with Puth’s ‘See You Again’ and transitioning into a stripped-down cover of the ‘Friends’ theme song (“I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts).

Perry’s unexpected passing on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, deeply saddened fans, family, and colleagues. They found him unresponsive in his Los Angeles home’s hot tub, with no signs of foul play or drugs at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” according to Variety.

Renowned for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved TV sitcom ‘Friends,’ Perry’s demise prompted touching tributes from his co-stars. Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani, shared a poignant Instagram post expressing gratitude for their time together. Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer also shared heartfelt messages, with Schwimmer reminiscing about Perry’s impeccable comic timing and shared a cherished photo from their ‘Friends’ days.

Jennifer Aniston, expressing her love for Matthew Perry, posted a heartfelt message, mentioning how he always made her day and imagining him at peace, free from pain. The Friends cast collectively shared their experiences and grief, reflecting on the loss of a dear friend and colleague. (ANI)