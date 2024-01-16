Sarah Snook wins Emmy for lead actress in ‘Succession’

Sarah Snook, renowned for her portrayal of Shiv Roy in the acclaimed series ‘Succession,’ secured an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Announcing the victory on X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared the news, stating, “Sarah Snook wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @Succession(@HBO/@streamonmax)! #Emmys #75thEmmys.”

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for September 2023, the 75th Emmys were delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

In her award acceptance speech, Snook expressed gratitude, saying, “Thanks to everyone who voted and for loving the show as much as we did as a cast making it and as a crew making it.” She continued after receiving the award from Jodie Foster, who presented the category, “We put our all into it, and the bar was set so high. I think that’s what spurred us on from every department. We all gave it our best, led by [series creator] Jesse Armstrong and [director] Mark Mylod and my cast who I love so much and I’m going to miss,” as reported by Variety.

Snook also extended thanks to her personal circle, including a new addition to her family, saying, “To my mom and dad, I love you. Thank you for having a dress-up box when I was a kid. This is where it gets you! Also, the biggest thank you is to someone who won’t understand anything I’m saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. Really, it was her who carried me. It’s very easy to act when you’re pregnant because you’ve got hormones raging. It was the proximity of her life growing inside me that gave me the strength to do this and this performance. I love you so much. It’s all for you from here on out.”

Earlier today, ‘Succession’ also claimed Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and ‘The White Lotus’ stand out as the three most-nominated shows of the year.

The final season of ‘Succession’ earned a total of 27 nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the Best Actor in a drama category.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are among the cast members of “Succession,” which debuted in 2018. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell, in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show’s creator. (ANI)