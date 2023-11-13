Joey Fatone Talks About his Fat Removal Procedures

Joey Fatone, 46, candidly shared details about his recent cosmetic procedures in an exclusive interview with People. The *NSYNC singer revealed that he opted for hair plugs and underwent fat removal from his chin and stomach using the AirSculpt technique.

In a refreshingly open conversation, Fatone expressed that many men undergo cosmetic procedures but often keep it private due to feelings of shyness or embarrassment. However, he emphasized that there’s nothing to be ashamed of, stating, “I’m never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?”

Discussing his decision to get hair plugs, Fatone disclosed that he had been dealing with hair loss, resorting to using spray to conceal thinner areas before TV appearances. However, the constant hassle prompted him to seek a more permanent solution. Two years ago, he decided to get hair plugs to address the thinning, clarifying that the goal was not to change his identity but to make a slight adjustment in his appearance.

Advertisement

Regarding the fat removal procedure, Fatone dispelled rumors that it was in preparation for an *NSYNC reunion tour after their viral appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. He clarified, “People keep asking me if I’m getting in shape for a tour, but no, there isn’t a tour. We actually haven’t had that conversation yet. I’m getting in shape for myself because, at a certain age, you can’t bounce back or recover like you used to.”

Joey Fatone acknowledged the changes that come with aging, stating that the motivation behind his fitness journey is personal. “Not to say that we used to be about sex, drugs, and rock and roll, but we were able to do a lot more things because we were younger.”