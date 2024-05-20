Keeping your pores unclogged during summer for healthy skin

During summer, the humid weather, scorching sun, and constant sweating become the norm. Consequently, acne breakouts, blemishes, and dark spots also become quite common. Excessive sweating leads to clogged pores, trapping dirt, germs, and bacteria, which cause acne breakouts. While winter is often associated with dry skin, summer brings the opposite challenge, making it crucial to update and modify your skincare routine based on both skin needs and weather conditions. If you are looking for expert advice on how to keep your pores unclogged during the summer, you are at the right place.

Exfoliate, But Gently

Should you exfoliate once or twice a week? This question has probably overwhelmed us all at some point. While overdoing it is a concern, we all want skin free from impurities. Exfoliation during summer is key to healthy skin. It removes dead skin cell buildup and eliminates germs. When and how often you should exfoliate depends on your skin type and needs, so it’s best to consult with your dermatologist.

Invest in a Good Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

A gentle yet hydrating cleanser is the first step towards a summer-friendly skincare routine that keeps your pores unclogged and your skin healthy. While there is no one-size-fits-all cleanser, consulting an expert can help you determine what suits your skin type best.

Advertisement

Avoid Heavy Moisturizers

During winter, heavy moisturizers lock in moisture, but in summer, they can make you sweat more, leading to increased oil production and clogged pores.

Your Skin Needs Hydration, Not Heavy Products

Hydration involves using light products that give your skin a healthy glow without clogging pores. Light serums, like those containing hyaluronic acid, or facial mists are ideal for keeping your skin hydrated without causing clogs.

Never Skip Sunscreen

While heavy moisturizers should be avoided, sunscreen is essential. A sweat-proof sunscreen is your best protection. With temperatures and UV rays reaching record levels, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or 50.

Overall, these tips can help keep your pores unclogged and your skin healthy during the summer.