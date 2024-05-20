Walnut: What can it do for your health?

Walnuts, you soak them overnight and have a few on an empty stomach; you add them to all your indulgent baked goods or to your healthy salad lunch. Such versatile nuts, they are often considered exceptional superfoods that come with multifarious benefits. Tracing back history, one would understand the grandeur this nut used to hold back in the day, for they were only served to royals in Persia. Traveling from Persia to Europe and then to California, walnut has a rich history. But what makes this nut such a ‘superhero’ food in a health aficionado’s diet? What’s stopping us from marveling at the many benefits this nut has in store for us?

Extremely Rich in Antioxidants

Do you know why elders often advise having a few soaked walnuts every day after waking up? A huge reason behind that would be their antioxidant levels. High in antioxidants, walnuts help fight free radicals and protect the body. Also rich in Vitamin E and polyphenols, this nut helps combat cognitive and heart issues, like eliminating the risks of blockage in the veins.

Abundant with Healthy Fats

Healthy fats are essential for the body because they provide the required energy and help with cell functioning. Walnut is rich in good polyunsaturated fat, which helps fight chronic inflammation and maintain a healthy weight.

Protects Your Gut

While you might incorporate a healthy diet and an intense workout into your lifestyle every day, if your gut health is not at its best, it could easily lead to diseases as well as inflammation. While there are several foods that one should incorporate for a healthy gut biome, walnuts top the list. Walnuts are often in consumption because they increase the bacteria responsible for the production of butyrate, a fat that helps nourish the gut.

Helps with Weight Management

This might sound like nothing new, but walnuts are a great source of nutrients and essential fats that aid in your weight loss journey and help you stay consistent with your weight. Walnuts are calorie-dense; therefore, they help you stay full for longer and curb the urge to overeat.

Apart from all these, walnuts can aid in treating the risks of some cancers, benefit cognitive development, and help maintain blood pressure.

