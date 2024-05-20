Patanjali-endorsed ayurvedic herbs for managing hypertension

In the modern world, hectic schedules, improper diet plans, and poor activity are just some of the reasons behind lifestyle-related disorders, with diabetes and hypertension topping the charts. Hypertension, in simpler words, is when the blood vessel pressure is too high, that is, above 140/90 mmHg or higher. Some common symptoms of hypertension include severe headache, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, chest pain, and blurred vision. In Ayurveda, the three Doshas are considered central to balancing the mind and body with your surroundings. Ayurveda focuses on the several lifestyle mistakes that one makes and encourages addressing the issue from the root through natural methods. Here are some Ayurvedic herbs that you can incorporate into daily life to manage hypertension, as endorsed by Patanjali.

Ashwagandha

When it comes to combating cognitive stress and anxiety, the first choice in the world of Ayurveda will always be ashwagandha. Rich in adaptogens, ashwagandha helps calm the brain, reduce stress and anxiety, and strengthen the immune system.

Cinnamon

More than just a flavor enhancer, cinnamon has been used for centuries to treat heart-related issues. Cinnamon plays a major role in relaxing the blood vessels, which directly impacts fluctuating blood pressure levels. You can add cinnamon to your diet by incorporating it into your tea or having detox water in the morning with a hint of cinnamon, cucumber, and lime.

Triphala

A blend of nature’s goodness according to Ayurveda, Triphala is a combination of amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki. When incorporated into your daily lifestyle, this herb can positively impact your blood pressure levels. Triphala helps lower blood pressure by preventing the formation of plaque along the vein walls and reducing cholesterol levels. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of Triphala help increase immunity. You can always incorporate Patanjali Divya Triphala Guggul to reap its benefits.

Jatamansi

Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, jatamansi is a herb that helps protect your body against free radicals. It helps keep your lipid profile within normal limits, which protects your heart.

Basil

While considered a holy plant in Hinduism, basil in the world of Ayurveda comes with a multitude of benefits, one of which is aiding in regulating high blood pressure levels. The essential oil of basil helps control cholesterol levels, while the magnesium present in this flavorful herb helps relax the vessels and increase blood flow.

In conclusion, while these are not the sole solutions for managing hypertension, one can incorporate these herbs along with the right medications to enjoy their benefits.

