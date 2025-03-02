Harrison Ford drops out of Oscars 2025 last minute due to THIS reason

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford will no longer be part of the star-studded presenter lineup at this year’s Academy Awards. The ‘Indiana Jones’ star had to pull out at the last minute after being diagnosed with shingles on Friday, according to reports by Variety.

Shingles is a viral infection that isn’t life-threatening but can cause severe discomfort. The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as a painful rash, often appearing as a band of blisters wrapping around one side of the torso. Though not contagious, it can be debilitating, especially for older adults.

Fans were eagerly anticipating Ford’s appearance at the 97th Academy Awards, making the news of his exit a disappointment. The first report of Harrison Ford stepping down came from Entertainment Weekly.

Despite his absence, the Oscars will still see an impressive lineup of presenters at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Stars like Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, Bowen Yang, and Rachel Zegler will take the stage. New additions include Miles Teller and Miley Cyrus, as confirmed by the Academy on Friday.

Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony, which begins on March 4 at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can catch the event live on ABC or stream it on Hulu — a streaming option introduced for the first time this year.

The 2025 Academy Awards are helmed by showrunner Raj Kapoor, alongside executive producers Katy Mullan and Rob Pain. The production team also includes Sarah Levine Hall, Taryn Hurd, Jeff Ross, and Mike Sweeney, with Hamish Hamilton directing the broadcast.