Alia Bhatt deletes Raha Kapoor’s photos — Puts privacy over public glare?

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be taking a step back when it comes to their daughter Raha Kapoor’s public appearances. The duo appears to be prioritizing their little one’s privacy by keeping her away from the constant media glare.

Fans recently noticed that Alia has quietly removed all photos of Raha from her official Instagram account where the toddler’s face was visible.

Pictures from their recent trips to Jamnagar and Paris, which earlier featured Raha, have now vanished from the actress’s social media feed.

The decision follows a trend among Bollywood celebrities to shield their children from the paparazzi. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, was recently seen requesting photographers not to click pictures of Raha.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan also urged the media to avoid capturing images of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, during a family gathering.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. They welcomed Raha in November the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with their daughter on Christmas 2023, giving fans a rare glimpse of the little one.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are going to reunite on-screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film, announced in January 2024, marks Ranbir’s return to Bhansali’s direction after his debut in ‘Saawariya’ (2007). While Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with Bhansali for the first time, Alia previously worked with the filmmaker in the critically acclaimed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (2022).