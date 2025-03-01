BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops chilling teaser of ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’; fans divided

After teasing her solo comeback and dropping the tracklist of her upcoming album, ‘Alter Ego,’ BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops the teaser of the track ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD.’ The teaser exudes fierceness, rebellion, and dark tones. The K-pop idol gives a gothic and rebellious energy in the short teaser. The clip has left fans divided. While some believe that something great is on the way, others believe it is a move to attract shock value.

Taking to social media, BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently dropped the teaser of ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD.’ The aesthetic of the short clip is spine-chilling and promises mayhem. The songstress sits in a cell with her long hair covering her face. Blood covers her outfit and slowly drips from her hand. The walls of the cell are sprayed with black and red paint.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)



Meanwhile, the songstress’ teaser has sparked mixed reactions from fans. Several LILLIES and BLINKs took to social media to laud her creativity. A fan wrote, “Iconic doesn’t cover it. The versatility. The concept. The aesthetic. Lalisa, you are a genius and a true artist.” Another added, “Ohhhh daamnnnn!!! I can’t wait to dance to this one!” A user also commented, “OH THIS SONG IS GOING TO BE A HITTTT!!!” Meanwhile, a fan also penned, “It will be bomb.”

On the other hand, a section of users is not impressed. A user wrote, “LISA’s ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’ teaser screams rebellion, but is she redefining music or just chasing shock value?” Another added, “She wanna be that bad girl so bad but unfortunately she can’t.”

Also Read: South Korean police summons Japanese woman for kissing BTS’ Jin without consent

Meanwhile, Lisa’s upcoming solo album, ‘Alter Ego’ marks her first studio release since parting ways with YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. For the album, she has collaborated with notable musicians like Rosalía, Doja Cat, Raye, Future, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. The tracks of her albums include – ‘Born Again’ ft. Doja Cat & Raye, ‘Rockstar,’ ‘Elastigirl,’ and ‘Thunder.’ Other tracks, ‘New Woman’ ft. Rosalía, ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’ ft. Future, and ‘Rapunzel’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion. The album also has ‘Moonlit Floor,’ ‘When I’m With You’ ft. Tyla, ‘BADGRRRL,’ ‘Lifestyle,’ and ‘Chill, Dream.’ Moreover, the album will also feature ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’ (Vixi solo version), and ‘Rapunzel’ (Kiki solo version).