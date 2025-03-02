Vidya Balan targeted in deepfake scam, issues urgent warning

Vidya Balan has spoken out against the growing menace of AI-generated deepfake videos after discovering a fabricated video featuring her is circulating online.

The actress took to Instagram to clarify that the viral clip is entirely fake and not associated with her in any way.

In her post, the ‘Kahaani’ star shared the misleading video along with a statement, alerting fans about its deceptive nature.

“There are several videos on social media and WhatsApp that seem to feature me, but I want to make it clear that these are AI-generated deepfakes and completely unauthentic,” she wrote.

Vidya Balan stressed that she had no involvement in creating or endorsing the deepfake video. She warned people against believing false information. She urged her followers to verify any suspicious content before sharing it further.

“Any statements made in these videos should not be linked to me. They do not represent my opinions or work. Please be careful and always check the facts before forwarding such content,” she added.

The use of deepfake technology to create hyper-realistic but fake videos has been on the rise. Several celebrities have become victims of this. In recent months, Bollywood stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh have also been the targets.

On the work front, Vidya Balan last appeared in the blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. She shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film, released during Diwali last year, was a major box-office success.