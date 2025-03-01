Preity Zinta lauds Kangana Ranaut: calls her ‘fantastic’ and a ‘fashion icon’

Preity Zinta is highly active on social media and often interacts with her fans. In her recent post on X, the actress lauded Kangana Ranaut. Preity praised Kangana and called her ‘fantastic’ and a ‘fashion icon.’ Talking about Kangana’s directorial debut, Preity said that while she has not watched the film yet, she is sure the actress-politician is good in the field as well.

Taking to X, Preity Zinta showered praise on Kangana Ranaut. “PZ chat during election campaign, Kangana said that she had a phone call with u even before the 1st film. Ur words encouraged her a lot, one line for Kangana pls”. To this, Preity said, “Kangana is a fantastic actress & a fashion icon. I haven’t seen her work as a director, but I believe she is a very good director. I wish her all the best in her new role as a politician, and I sincerely hope she does her best for the people of Himachal Pradesh.”

Advertisement

Kangana is a fantastic actress & a fashion icon. I haven’t seen her work as a director, but I believe she is a very good director. I wish her all the best in her new role as a politician, and I sincerely hope she does her best for the people of Himachal Pradesh ❤️ https://t.co/1W1U9DSN8d Advertisement — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 27, 2025



As she continued to interact with fans, a user asked if she would like to join politics as well. Replying to this, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress said that she is not interested in the field. The user wrote, “You are truly a “Soldier” Dear Preity!! Hats off to you!! Just curious about any plan to join politics?”

Responding to this, Preity Zinta replied, “NO! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldier’s sister. We Fauji kids/ army brats are wired differently. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis etc.”

Also Read: ‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor strike a romance deal

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is going to make a comeback in Bollywood. The actress will star opposite Sunny Deol in ‘Lahore 1947.’ Aamir Khan Productions has backed the title.