Euphoria makers, cast react to Angus Cloud’s death

The tragic news of Angus Cloud’s untimely passing has cast a somber shadow over the cast of the beloved HBO series, Euphoria. Angus, who portrayed the fan-favorite character Fezco, or “Fez,” on the show, was confirmed to have passed away on Monday, leaving his fellow actors and fans devastated. Here is how Euphoria makers reacted.

The Euphoria makers and members took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to their late co-star. Lukas Gage, one of the stars from the show’s first season, shared a heartfelt group photo featuring Angus Cloud on his Instagram Story, accompanied by the words “Rip @anguscloud” alongside a broken heart emoji. Lukas also left a touching message on Angus’s last Instagram post, writing, “rest easy angus.”

Storm Reid, who portrays Gia Bennett, Rue’s younger sister (played by Zendaya), posted a poignant photo of Angus on her Instagram Story, lamenting, “The tears just won’t stop.”

Javon Walton, the talented actor who played Fez’s younger brother Ashtray, honored his on-screen sibling with a heartwarming photo of the two sharing an embrace on Instagram. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “rest easy brother.”

Euphoria’s creator, Sam Levinson, expressed his deep sorrow in a statement, obtained by Deadline, saying, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Paula Marshall, who portrayed Marsha Jacobs, the mother of Nate Jacob (played by Jacob Elordi), shared her memories of Angus Cloud, saying, “He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn’t take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts.”

HBO, the network that aired Euphoria, also expressed their condolences in a statement to PEOPLE, stating they were “incredibly saddened” by Angus Cloud’s passing. The network described him as “immensely talented” and a beloved member of the “Euphoria” family, extending their deepest sympathies to his friends and family during this difficult time.

As the news of Angus Cloud’s passing spreads, the entertainment world and his fans are left mourning the loss of a talented and cherished actor, who left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew and admired him.