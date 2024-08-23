Dua Lipa celebrates 29th birthday in style

Dua Lipa ushered in her 29th year with a festive Instagram post that captured the essence of her celebratory mood. The pop sensation shared a charming collection of photos on Thursday, showcasing herself amidst a sea of pink-and-red balloons. Dressed in a glittery gold tank top over an orange bikini, and sporting a striking braided ponytail, Dua exuded joy as she played with the balloons.

In her Instagram story, Dua was seen twirling and lifting the balloons, her beaming smile reflecting her delight. The post concluded with a video of her effortlessly holding the balloons with one hand. “29!!!! And life just keeps getting better. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx,” she captioned the post, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans and friends.

The singer’s social media was quickly inundated with birthday messages. Fans expressed their enthusiasm with heartfelt comments, while her mother, Anesa Lipa, contributed to the celebration with cheerful emojis.

Recently, Dua Lipa made headlines by officially confirming her relationship with actor Callum Turner. The couple, who sparked rumors in January, shared a tender moment on social media from the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, further fueling public interest. Dua’s latest birthday post and her recent relationship reveal reflect a period of happiness and fulfillment as she embraces the final year of her twenties.