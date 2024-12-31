Dua Lipa flaunts engagement ring as she runs errands in London

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, 29, is proudly flaunting off her engagement ring in public after she made it official with actor Callum Turner, 34, over Christmas.

The singer was spotted out in London running errands in the swanky Primrose Hill area in her £130,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo,reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Afterwards, Dua beat the festive slump and headed to hot yoga with friends. The Barbie star looked chic yet casual in a fashionable winter look. She wore a long, puffy cream jacket with a belt cinched in at the waist, and styled her long dark hair in two braids.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Dua initially wore sunglasses, but took them off to reveal her flawless makeup-free skin.

As Dua balanced her water bottle and sunglasses, she revealed the hefty ring on her left ring finger. The star first debuted the new jewellery on Instagram just days ago, in a post showing off the lead up to Christmas Day.

“I’m a big fan of Callum’s, and they both seem head over heels for each other, so I’m happy if they’re engaged”, one fan wrote on Reddit after Dua shared her post.

Dua and Callum first went public in January 2024, at an after-party celebrating the premiere of Apple TV+ series Masters of Air.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years”, a source told Us Weekly in March. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable”.

The same month, Harper’s Bazaar reported that the couple enjoyed spending time together after the BRIT Awards.

They reported at the time, “They are photographed together in the back of a car on their way to the post–Brit Awards bash, wearing big smiles and engaging in some PDA, with Lipa sweetly resting her hand on Turner’s thigh. The singer looks as cool as ever in a maroon leather motorcycle jacket, while the actor goes all-black in a bomber jacket and jeans”.

The couple soon became much more public in their romance, and celebrated together at the April 2024 TIME100 gala, where Dua was one of the honourees.