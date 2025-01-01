Dua Lipa spotted in London with stunning engagement ring!

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, 29, is starting the New Year with a sparkling milestone—her engagement to actor Callum Turner, 34. The couple, who first went public in early 2024, made it official over the Christmas holidays.

Dua was recently in London’s upscale Primrose Hill neighborhood, turning heads as she ran errands in her sleek £130,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

The star later joined friends for a hot yoga session, effortlessly blending style and comfort. Her winter outfit featured a long, belted cream puffer jacket, while her signature dark hair was styled in chic braids.

What truly stole the spotlight, however, was the dazzling engagement ring on left hand of Dua Lipa. Fans first caught a glimpse of the ring in an Instagram post shared by Dua just before Christmas. The singer’s festive snaps hinted at the exciting news, sparking a wave of congratulations online.

“I’m a big fan of Callum’s, and they both seem head over heels for each other, so I’m happy if they’re engaged,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Dua and Callum’s romance has been a whirlwind. The pair first appeared together publicly in January 2024 at an after-party for Apple TV+’s ‘Masters of the Air’. By March, insiders were describing their bond as inseparable. “Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source told ‘Us Weekly’.

Their connection became even more evident during high-profile events like the BRIT Awards after-party, where they were spotted sharing sweet moments in the back of a car. Dua looked effortlessly cool in a maroon leather jacket, while Callum opted for a sleek all-black ensemble.

The couple continued to make headlines at the TIME100 gala in April, where Dua was honored for her achievements.