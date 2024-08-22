Lily Collins hails Sandra Bullock’s mentorship from ‘The Blind Side’

Lily Collins recently opened up about the pivotal role Sandra Bullock played in her career during the production of the 2009 film ‘The Blind Side’. In a recent interview, Collins, who made her film debut in the biopic, spoke about how Bullock, then 44, guided and supported her through the experience. Bullock’s portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, the Tennessee woman who took in football star Michael Oher, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Collins described Bullock’s influence as deeply impactful, noting that Bullock’s professionalism and kindness extended well beyond the camera. “I was mothered by Sandra Bullock,” Collins reflected. “Even when she didn’t realize she was teaching me, her behavior on set was a masterclass in itself.” Collins admired how Bullock interacted with everyone on set and how she brought a profound respect to her role.

Their bond grew strong during and after filming, with Collins highlighting how Bullock’s mentorship helped shape her own career in television. As Collins stars in the hit series ‘Emily in Paris’, she often reflects on the lessons learned from Bullock’s example. “Watching her lead with strength and kindness was incredibly inspiring,” Collins noted.

‘The Blind Side’, adapted from Michael Lewis’s book, achieved significant box office success and even received nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars. However, the film’s portrayal of Michael Oher’s life has faced criticism. Oher has alleged that the film misrepresented his story and has filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family, seeking to end his conservatorship and address claims of financial exploitation.

As Lily Collins continues her role in ‘Emily in Paris’, with the second half of season 4 set to air on Netflix on September 12, Bullock is preparing for her next role in ‘Vigilance’, a remake of a French thriller. Both actresses continue to make significant strides in their careers, with Bullock’s mentorship remaining a cherished part of Collins’s professional journey.