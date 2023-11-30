Dolly Parton remembers 1978 playboy outfit designed by Keanu Reeves’ mom

In a surprising revelation on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Monday, legendary country artist Dolly Parton opened up about the unexpected connection between her iconic 1978 Playboy cover outfit and none other than Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves. Parton, who made history as the first female country artist to grace the cover of Playboy, disclosed that the daring ensemble – featuring a black bustier, bow tie, and bunny ears – was the creation of none other than costume designer Patricia Taylor, who, interestingly, is the mother of the renowned actor.

Parton fondly reminisced about her interactions with Reeves during his childhood days, as he often accompanied his mother on her costume design assignments. Taylor, responsible for crafting many of Parton’s distinctive outfits, played a pivotal role in the country singer’s fashion choices. “She did a lot of sewing for me. She did a lot of my clothes,” Parton shared on the show, reflecting on the collaborative bond they shared.

The Grammy-winning artist vividly remembered the times when a young Keanu Reeves would visit her during fitting sessions or at the costume shop where Taylor worked. Over the years, their paths crossed, and the connection endured. Parton revealed that Reeves, now a Hollywood sensation known for his roles in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Point Break,” visited her backstage after one of her concerts. In a heartwarming moment, Reeves reintroduced himself, saying, “Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet when my mom was [working].”

Advertisement

Dolly Parton admitted that, at that moment, she didn’t immediately recognize the grown-up Reeves as the once little boy who frequented her fittings. The realization struck her as a delightful surprise, acknowledging the actor’s rise to stardom. Reeves himself had previously touched upon his mother’s extensive collaboration with Parton during an appearance on “Red Table Talk” in 2021. While the exact year wasn’t specified, he amusingly disclosed that he had donned Parton’s Playboy outfit as a Halloween costume, adding another layer to this intriguing connection between two entertainment icons from different realms.