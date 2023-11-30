Cher, at 77, rejects aging: “I’d give anything to be 70 again!”

In a recent interview with the “Today” show, the iconic Cher opened up about the passage of time and her candid thoughts on aging, all while celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1998 hit, “Believe.” Renowned for challenging societal norms, be it through her daring fashion choices or unconventional romantic pursuits, the 77-year-old pop sensation had a witty and unfiltered response to the inquiry about the longevity of her chart-topping track.

When asked by “Today’s” Harry Smith about the astonishment of “Believe” being 25 years old, Cher playfully retorted, “It’s not that amazing, OK?” with a touch of humor. Expressing her genuine feelings about growing older, she candidly exclaimed, “It pisses me off. It just is, like, what is this?!” Dismissing any friendship with age, she firmly stated, “No! My mother didn’t mind, but I do. I hate it… I’d give anything to be 70 again!”

This is not the first time Cher has been transparent about the less glamorous aspects of aging. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, she characterized the experience as “not as much fun,” contrasting it with her earlier years of performing two shows a night and dancing until dawn. Cher reflected on the current era, expressing discomfort with the prevalence of cameras everywhere, making going out a potential safety hazard. “People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it,” she remarked.

Advertisement

Despite these candid observations on the challenges of getting older, Cher injected humor into the situation. On her birthday in May, she cheekily tweeted a message about not feeling quite “old” yet, showcasing her signature wit and resilience.

Cher, recognized as the “Goddess of Pop” by the media, continues to embody female autonomy in an industry historically dominated by men. Her fearless approach to both her career and personal life remains an inspiration to fans worldwide.