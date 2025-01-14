Djimon Hounsou exposes Hollywood’s racism: Oscar nominations and still broke!

Djimon Hounsou, a seasoned actor with a career spanning over two decades, has opened up about the ongoing financial struggles he faces, despite his impressive list of accomplishments.

The 60-year-old actor, who has received two Oscar nominations and starred in blockbuster films like ‘Gladiator’, ‘Amistad’, ‘Blood Diamond’, and Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, shared his frustrations in a recent interview with CNN.

Advertisement

Despite his critical acclaim, Djimon Hounsou claims that he is still struggling to make ends meet. “I’ve been in this business for over two decades, and yet, I’m still struggling financially,” he said. “I’m definitely underpaid.”

Advertisement

Hounsou also spoke candidly about the challenges he has faced due to racism and xenophobia in the industry.

Reflecting on his Oscar snub, he revealed that he was overlooked despite his nomination for a Golden Globe. He believes that the industry’s bias against him as an actor of African descent played a significant role in his exclusion from the prestigious awards.

“They thought I had just come off the boat and off the streets,” he said, referring to the discrimination he faced after his role in ‘Amistad’. “This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go.”

In the interview, Hounsou emphasized that systemic racism has deeply ingrained Hollywood and that it will take time to address.

When CNN correspondent Larry Madowo expressed surprise at Hounsou’s experiences, the actor responded, “That’s a sign for you that systemic racism is not something you can deal with lightly. You have to cope with it and survive the best way you can.”

This isn’t the first time Hounsou has spoken about feeling “cheated” in Hollywood. In a 2023 interview, he revealed that he has often felt sidelined in terms of pay and recognition.

Despite his many accolades, he noted that some of his peers, with far fewer accomplishments, have found financial success, leaving him feeling undervalued both professionally and financially.