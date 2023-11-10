Daniel Craig Banks Over $100 Million for Knives Out Sequels

Daniel Craig and his journey from the iconic James Bond to the enigmatic Detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out film series brought not only a shift in roles but also a substantial difference in his paycheck. Renowned as one of the highest-paid actors, Craig’s earnings for these cinematic ventures are making headlines.

For his portrayal of James Bond, the dapper British actor started with a modest $3.2 million for Casino Royale in 2006. As his suave rendition of the spy captivated audiences, his paychecks reflected the rising acclaim. Quantum of Solace saw him pocket $7.2 million, followed by a hefty $20 million for Skyfall and an impressive $30 million for Spectre. However, for his last Bond film, No Time To Die in 2021, there was a reported $5 million reduction, landing at a still impressive $25 million. In total, Daniel Craig amassed a substantial $85.4 million during his tenure as the charismatic spy.

Surprisingly, these figures pale in comparison to the astronomical sums Craig secured for the Knives Out film series. Although the salary for the first installment remains undisclosed, the movie’s box office success, raking in over $311 million against a $40 million budget, set the stage for unprecedented deals. Netflix reportedly inked a groundbreaking contract for two sequels, shelling out a jaw-dropping $100 million-plus for Craig to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. This staggering sum eclipses his earnings from the entire James Bond franchise.

In essence, Daniel Craig’s foray into the world of Knives Out proved to be a financial triumph, showcasing that Detective Blanc is not only a masterful solver of mysteries but also a lucrative venture for the accomplished actor. As Hollywood’s intricate dance between talent and compensation continues, Craig stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of cinematic earnings.