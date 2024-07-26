New trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Transformers One’ revealed

Fans of the iconic ‘Transformers’ franchise were treated to an exciting start this Friday morning with the release of a brand new trailer for the upcoming animated feature, ‘Transformers One.’ The trailer made its debut at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, where attendees were also shown three extended clips offering a deeper look into the film.

‘Transformers One’ takes a fresh approach by exploring the origins of two of the franchise’s most legendary characters: Orion Pax, better known as Optimus Prime, voiced by Chris Hemsworth, and D-16, who becomes Megatron and is voiced by Henry Cavill. This animated film promises to dive into their past, revealing the evolution of their friendship into a legendary rivalry. Scarlett Johansson also lends her voice to the Transformer Elita, adding to the star-studded cast.

The film’s narrative sets itself apart from previous live-action entries by focusing on the formative years of these beloved characters on the planet Cybertron. Instead of starting with fully-formed robots ready for battle, ‘Transformers One’ offers a new storyline that uncovers how Orion Pax and D-16 transformed from allies into adversaries.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the movie promises to delve into the complex relationship between the two central characters, shedding light on the events that set the stage for their eventual conflict. Fans can expect a blend of rich backstory and dynamic animation that explores the characters’ growth and the factors that shaped their destinies.

The trailer, which was a highlight of the Comic-Con panel, provided a glimpse of the vibrant animation style and the epic scope of the film. It’s clear that ‘Transformers One’ aims to offer a new perspective on the Transformers universe, enriching the lore with a deeper understanding of its most pivotal characters.

Scheduled to hit theaters on September 20 this year, ‘Transformers One’ is already generating buzz among fans eager to see this new chapter in the Transformers saga.