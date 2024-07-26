George Lazenby announces retirement from acting

Australian actor George Lazenby, who made his mark as James Bond in the 1969 film ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, has announced his retirement from acting. In a heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lazenby revealed his decision to step away from the spotlight.

Lazenby shared, “This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work. Therefore, I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today.” He expressed deep gratitude to his fans and supporters, acknowledging their unwavering love over the years.

He also took a moment to thank his manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, calling him “the best representative I ever had.” Lazenby noted that his retirement will allow him to focus on spending quality time with his family, expressing sincere appreciation for the support he has received throughout his career.

Advertisement

Lazenby’s stint as the iconic spy was notably brief; he is remembered for playing Bond in just one film. Despite his short tenure as 007, he left an indelible mark on the franchise. His role as Bond came between Sean Connery’s seven Bond films and the subsequent actors who took up the mantle.

Beyond his Bond role, Lazenby appeared in other notable projects, including the 1975 action film ‘The Man from Hong Kong’ and the 1986 TV movie ‘Never Too Young to Die’. His life and career were the subject of a 2017 Hulu docudrama, ‘Becoming Bond’, which highlighted his journey from auto mechanic to international film star.

As George Lazenby closes this chapter of his life, fans and colleagues alike reflect on his unique contribution to cinema and wish him well in his retirement.