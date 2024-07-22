Hollywood celebs react as Biden withdraws from 2024 presidential race

In a surprising turn of events, US President Joe Biden has decided to step back from the 2024 presidential race, prompting a wave of reactions from Hollywood celebs and public figures alike.

Barbra Streisand, renowned for her multifaceted career in entertainment, took to social media to express her admiration for Biden’s tenure. Emphasizing his significant achievements during his term, she underscored his commitment to upholding democracy, urging gratitude for his service.

Ellen DeGeneres, the beloved comedian and TV host, shared her appreciation on Instagram, thanking President Biden for his contributions. Across platforms, reactions poured in from various stars, highlighting Biden’s impact and the implications of his decision.

Finneas O’Connell, the Grammy-winning musician known for his collaborations with Billie Eilish, reflected on Biden’s selfless decision. Posting a poignant family photo with the President, Finneas praised Biden for prioritizing the nation’s interests over personal ambitions, earning his utmost respect.

Lizzo, the powerhouse singer, encapsulated the sentiment of many, acknowledging the unprecedented nature of the times we live in amidst Biden’s announcement. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel, the popular late-night host, paid tribute to Biden’s leadership qualities and integrity, echoing sentiments shared by numerous entertainers.

Ariana Grande, known for her vocal prowess and social media influence, endorsed Biden’s chosen successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, amplifying his call for unity within the Democratic Party.

Cardi B, never one to shy away from expressing her opinions, enthusiastically backed Harris as the Democratic nominee. Her endorsement underscored Harris’ anticipated role in the upcoming election, reflecting broader sentiments within the entertainment industry.

Jamie Lee Curtis, celebrated for her roles in “The Bear” and “Borderlands,” voiced confidence in Harris, portraying her as a champion for women’s rights and racial equality. Her message resonated amid a deeply divided America seeking hope and unity.

Mark Ruffalo, recognized for his activism alongside his acting prowess, outlined the next steps for his followers, emphasizing opposition to the reemergence of right-wing agendas. His call to action underscored the stakes in the upcoming election, urging vigilance against potential shifts in national policy.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, known for her portrayal of Vice President Selina Meyer in “Veep,” expressed gratitude to Biden. Her acknowledgment highlighted Biden’s journey from Vice President to President, navigating challenges that have defined his legacy.

Biden’s decision comes amid a backdrop of health concerns, having recently tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning. His withdrawal follows scrutiny over his performance in debates, prompting internal pressures within the Democratic Party.

As the nation braces for another pivotal election, Biden’s departure marks a turning point in American politics. This prompts reflection and anticipation among voters and celebrities alike. His legacy, characterized by resilience and dedication to public service, resonates deeply in an era defined by uncertainty and transformation.