Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie winery case: Court demands Pitt to furnish evidence

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a legal battle over their French Winery, Chateau Miraval. On November 25, the court ruled in favour of the ‘Maleficent’ star. The ruling asked Pitt to furnish essential evidence that could be pivotal in allegations of abuse and coverups. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lia Martin reportedly issued a tentative ruling requiring the ‘Troy’ actor to hand over crucial documents and communications.

The mentioned documents will play a crucial role in sustaining Angelina Jolie’s allegations of abuse and Pitt trying to brush away the truth under the carpet. Paul Murphy, Jolie’s lawyer stated on November 26, “We are gratified that the court ruled in Angelina’s favour.” He added, “After Mr Pitt fought for years to hide this crucial evidence. He must now produce documents and communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover-up. His actions harmed Angelina and their children and are central to this case.” Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt reportedly dismissed the ruling’s significance. The source dubbed the ruling “mostly irrelevant because he has provided so much information already.”

The ruling comes after the ‘Salt’ actress’ team alleged that Pitt compelled her to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the abuse. This was to allow her to that she could sell her winery share to her ex-husband. Moreover, Jolie’s attorney stated that the star didn’t want the matter to escalate so much. She was more concerned about her children’s well-being. The former couple share six children. Murphy said, “She never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place.” However, he alleged that Jolie’s ex continues to demand more despite having “at all times controlled Miraval and the winery.”

For the unversed, the legal feud began in February 2022 when Pitt accused Jolie of unlawfully selling her shares of the winery without his consent. This reportedly violated an agreement that neither party would sell their stake without mutual approval. Meanwhile, in earlier court documents, Pitt’s team dubbed Chateau Miraval as a cherished family project. They recalled how the couple purchased the property to create a home for their children and a business venture. Notably, the duo exchanged vows on the property in 2014, as per reports. Subsequently, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.