BLACKPINK’s Rosé drops the tracklist of anticipated studio album ‘rosie’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé knows how to keep the BLINKs on their toes! The K-pop sensation has already shaken up the music industry with her collaboration track with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’ Following this, the songstress dropped ‘Number One Girl,’ the pre-release single from her upcoming album ‘rosie’ on November 22. Now, Rosé has sent the fans into a frenzy as she drops the complete track list of her awaited solo debut album ‘rosie’ scheduled to release on December 6.

Taking to social media, the K-pop star and her agency, BLACK LABEL have teased fans with the tracklist of her debut solo studio album. ‘roise’ comprises 12 tracks including the chartbuster ‘APT’ and ‘Number One Girl.’ Other tracks included are ‘3 Am,’ ‘Two Years,’ ‘Toxic Till the End,’ ‘Dance All Night,’ ‘Too Bad for Us,’ ‘Call It the End,’ ‘Not the Same,’ ‘Stay a little longer,’ ‘Gameboy,’ and ‘Drinks or Coffee.’

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the K-pop idol revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming official solo album to Paper Magazine. BLACKPINK’s Rosé said that her past relationships are the inspiration behind the lyrics in ‘rosie.’ The songstress hopes her music resonates with listeners, allowing them to relate to the experiences in her tracks. Emphasising relatability, she iterated that she experiences the same ups and downs as any other young woman in her 20s. She acknowledges the complexities of the phase of life marked by vulnerability, confusion, excitement and anger.

Talking about it she said, “I think I’m grateful enough to have gone through a few relationships, you know, like a normal girl in her 20s. I do want people to understand that I’m not much different from your average girlfriend or 23-year-old girl. I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs and if anyone’s been in that kind of relationship. It doesn’t even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship. 20s is not an easy time to live through. It’s when you’re very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That’s what I wanted to sing about.”

Rosé’s new album comes amid the success of ‘APT’ ft Bruno Mars which garnered her unprecedented success. The success of the track continues to reverberate as the songstress creates new milestones. The collaborative track has already broken streaming records, topped global charts and has given the K-pop idol a Perfect All Kill. The feat not only solidifies her global appeal but also demonstrates her impressive musical prowess.