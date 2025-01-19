Brad Pitt’s $850K AI scam: Fan duped by fake cancer treatment plea

Brad Pitt’s team has responded to a disturbing case in which a French woman fell into scam of nearly $850,000 by a fraudster posing as the actor using AI technology. The victim, identified as Anne, a devoted fan of Pitt, shared her harrowing experience with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Anne, she believed she was in a long-term relationship with Brad Pitt after receiving personalized messages and images from someone impersonating the actor.

The scammer, using AI to generate lifelike photos and texts, convinced Anne that Pitt was unable to access his bank accounts due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie and needed money for cancer treatment.

Over time, the fraudster manipulated Anne into sending large sums, amounting to nearly $1 million.

The scam was only uncovered when Anne saw recent photos of Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, out in public, which made her realize she had been deceived.

In response to the incident, Brad Pitt’s representatives issued a statement condemning the scammers. “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities,” the spokesperson said.

They emphasized the importance of being cautious about unsolicited online interactions, especially with celebrities who don’t have a social media presence.

Anne, deeply affected by the scam, appeared on a French TV show to recount her ordeal. “At first, I thought it was fake, that it was ridiculous,” she said. “But I wasn’t familiar with social media, and I didn’t fully understand what was happening to me. I keep asking myself why they chose me for this. I’ve never hurt anyone. These people deserve hell.”