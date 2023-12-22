In a riveting revelation, the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the eagerly anticipated shortlists across ten categories for the imminent 96th Oscars gala. Stealing the spotlight with an impressive five mentions, Greta Gerwig’s meta-comedy extravaganza, “Barbie,” emerges as a frontrunner in this cinematic race of Oscar shortlists.

The accolades for “Barbie” span a diverse spectrum, encompassing sound, original song, and original score, with a trio of submissions from acclaimed artists Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and the dynamic duo of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

A surprising twist in the tale unfolded as “Barbie” encountered an unexpected setback in the makeup and hairstyling category, leaving the film fraternity abuzz with speculation. Notably, “The Color Purple” and the much-anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” also found themselves absent from the coveted shortlist. Instead, the discerning selection committee opted for A24’s idiosyncratic creation, “Beau is Afraid,” and Universal Pictures’ spine-chilling summer blockbuster, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.”

Directed by the visionary Greta Gerwig and co-penned with Noah Baumbach, “Barbie” is a 2023 fantasy comedy that marks a significant departure from the traditional animated iterations of the iconic Mattel fashion dolls.

Starring the charismatic Margot Robbie as Barbie and the suave Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film embarks on a soul-searching journey following an existential crisis, supported by a stellar ensemble cast featuring America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Since its theatrical debut on November 19, 2023, “Barbie” has not only captured the hearts of audiences but has also proven to be a colossal box office triumph. Boasting a staggering $636.2 million in the United States and Canada and an additional $805.6 million in international territories, the film has amassed a phenomenal global total of $1.442 billion. Now Barbie boasts an impressive nomination record at the Oscar shortlist.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Warner Bros. coined the term “Barbillion” to celebrate this monumental success, solidifying “Barbie” as the highest-grossing live-action comedy film in history. The film’s unprecedented accomplishment during its opening weekend, shattering records for non-sequel, non-remake, and non-superhero genres, further cements Greta Gerwig’s directorial prowess, establishing “Barbie” as her crowning cinematic achievement.