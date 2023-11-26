Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Skeptical About ‘Barbie’ Sequel

It seems that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are both cautious about committing to a sequel for the “Barbie” film despite its massive box office success. Robbie emphasized that they put everything into the first movie and didn’t plan it as a trilogy or franchise. She highlighted the importance of proving that original films with big budgets can still perform well at the box office, even without being a sequel, prequel, or remake.

Greta Gerwig also expressed a similar sentiment in a previous interview, stating that she feels like that at the end of every movie and that, at the moment, “Barbie” is all she’s got in terms of a potential franchise. She mentioned being at “totally zero” in terms of ideas for a sequel or another project.

Robbie’s comments about not wanting to set up a first movie while also planning for sequels reflect a common concern in the film industry. Sometimes, focusing too much on building a franchise can hinder the creative process and the success of the initial film.

It’s clear that both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig want to emphasize the success of original ideas and hope that the performance of “Barbie” at the box office will encourage studios to invest in big-budget original projects in the future. However, they remain cautious about committing to a sequel and are open to exploring different directions if they decide to continue the story.