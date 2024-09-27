‘Ballerina’ trailer: Ana de Armas dances into the ‘John Wick’ universe

Ana de Armas is making waves in the action genre as she takes on the lead role in ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’, a highly anticipated spinoff of the renowned ‘John Wick’ franchise.

The 36-year-old Oscar nominee portrays Eve Macarro, a skilled ballerina turned assassin, who is navigating the perilous world of the Ruska Roma during the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’.

The teaser for the film, which dropped on September 26, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled narrative, featuring a cameo from franchise star Keanu Reeves. De Armas expressed her excitement about the project, describing it as “dangerous, sexy, and very John Wick” in a recent interview with Collider. She believes audiences will be pleasantly surprised by the film’s unique take on the established universe.

The film’s impressive cast includes seasoned actors like Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, and Ian McShane, alongside rising stars like Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Directed by Len Wiseman, ‘Ballerina’ promises to deliver the high-octane action and stylish choreography that fans have come to love from the franchise.

Originally slated for a June 2024 release, the film’s premiere has pushed back to allow for further collaboration on its action sequences between Wiseman and Chad Stahelski, the director behind the main ‘John Wick’ series.

Despite the ambiguous ending of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, fans can rest assured that Keanu Reeves will reprise his iconic role as the titular assassin. Lionsgate executive Joe Drake confirmed that plans for another installment in the main series are underway, keeping the ‘John Wick’ legacy alive and thriving.

Additionally, the ‘John Wick’ universe has expanded with the recent release of ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’, a series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson, which debuted on Peacock in 2023.

‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ is ready to hit theaters on June 6.