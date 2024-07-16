‘Kill’: After ‘John Wick’ director backs Hollywood remake, South remake is next

Bollywood’s latest actioner ‘Kill’ has not only taken over the box office but also captivated filmmakers alike. The film, which redefined gore and action in Bollywood and set an all-new benchmark, has already finalized a Hollywood remake, with the director of the blockbuster ‘John Wick’ at the helm. Now, reports suggest that ‘Kill’ also has a South remake in the works.

The film’s success is particularly notable as it features no established actors, yet has proven its mettle with impressive performances from budding talent, a compelling storyline, and an intense action quotient.

Unexpectedly, the actioner has performed better at the international box office than in domestic theaters. Developed with a budget of 20 crores, the film amassed over 11 crores within its first week of release. Bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, along with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain’s Sikhya Entertainment, the film was released in India on July 5. ‘Kill’ stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan in key roles.

Chad Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment, who directed the blockbuster Hollywood action film ‘John Wick’ starring Keanu Reeves, is full of praise for the Bollywood actioner. He is ready to back the Hollywood remake and has expressed excitement about collaborating with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Talking about the film, Stahelski said, “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently.” He also emphasized that the relentless action sequences deserve to have a wider audience.

The announcement of the remake came from Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. In a joint statement, the Bollywood producers expressed their thrill that an English remake of ‘Kill’ is already in the works. They stated, “This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honored.”

Following the confirmation of the Hollywood remake, the makers of ‘Kill’ have also received offers for remake rights in the South. According to 123Telugu, Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram have expressed their intention to secure the film’s South remake rights to Johar.

However, the original creators are actively seeking to helm a South remake. This is not surprising given Karan Johar’s appreciation and fascination with South Indian films. Reports indicate that the makers are seeking stars to headline the film and plan to release the remake simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.