BLACKPINK’s Rosé outperforms G-dragon and BTS’ Jin to top brand reputation rankings

2024 witnessed some of the best of K-pop music. With BLACKPINK and BTS members dropping their solo albums, the year was filled with solo releases. As the year draws to an end, the brand reputation rankings of individual idols are out. For the final list of the year, BLACKPINK’s Rosé is the undisputed crown bearer. This year, the songstress dropped her record-breaking collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’

The rankings are determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idols. The analysis highlights the popularity and influence of K-pop idols between November 28 and December 28. For the period, the BLACKPINK songstress outperformed aespa’s Karina, BIGBANG’s G-dragon and BTS’s Jin, Jungkook, and V. Demonstrating her stardom, Rosé topped the coveted chart. Her collaborative track ‘APT’ which also broke PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’s 12-year YouTube played instrumental in her rankings.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)



BLACKPINK’s Rosé dominates the December brand reputation rankings with an index of 18,825,475. Her keyword analysis revealed high-ranking phrases such as ‘APT.,’ ‘Rosie,’ and ‘birthday.’ On the other hand, her highest-ranking related terms included ‘participate,’ ‘confess,’ and ‘record.’ Her positivity-negativity analysis score stood at 93.28% positive reactions. Moreover, in related news, the collaborative track bagged the coveted Song of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards.

Following up next is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon at the second position with a brand reputation index of 6,115,841. Aespa’s Karina comes in at third place with an index of 5,998,096. Following closely is IVE’s Jang Won Young with a brand reputation index of 5,874,248. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin rounds up the top 5 of the December brand reputation rankings with an index of 5,252,011.

Also Read: Asia Artist Awards 2024: Kim So Hyun, NCT127, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon win big

Meanwhile, here’s the list of top 10 K-pop idols in December among the top 30:

BLACKPINK’s Rose

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

aespa’s Karina

IVE’s Jang Won Young

BTS’ Jin

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ Jimin

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

IVE’s An Yu Jin

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars beat PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’s 12-year record with ‘APT’