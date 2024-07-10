Alec Baldwin trial begins for ‘Rust’ set shooting; may face imprisonment

The trial for Alec Baldwin in involuntary manslaughter case has commenced in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It centers on the fatal shooting incident during the filming of ‘Rust’ in 2021, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury to director Joel Souza.

The pre-trial proceedings occurred on Monday, with the trial officially starting on Tuesday. If convicted, Baldwin faces a potential sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

On October 21, 2021, tragedy unfolded on the set of “Rust” as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins suffered a fatal gunshot wound and director Joel Souza sustained injuries. Alec Baldwin, handling a prop gun, unintentionally discharged it, striking Hutchins and Souza.

Baldwin maintains he was following instructions to aim the gun towards Hutchins, unaware it contained a live round. He asserted that he pulled back the hammer, not the trigger, causing the firearm to discharge.

Actor Alec Baldwin attended the pre-trial to determine admissible evidence. Judge Mary Marlowe Summer assured that Baldwin’s celebrity status would not impact the proceedings. Jury selection commenced on Tuesday, with opening statements expected on Wednesday.

According to The New York Times, the trial will be live-streamed from the Santa Fe County District Courthouse and is anticipated to last approximately two weeks. Before Judge Marlowe’s decision, prosecutors aimed to demonstrate Baldwin’s alleged disregard for others’ safety under the involuntary manslaughter statute.

Despite Baldwin’s claim that he did not pull the trigger, prosecutors have presented evidence, including photos, suggesting otherwise. They argue the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled and allege Baldwin exhibited erratic behavior on set, accompanied by frequent emotional outbursts.

Judge Summer allowed the prosecution to show graphic images from Hutchins’ autopsy and police body camera footage documenting her treatment. Prosecutors allege that Baldwin neglected safety protocols, while the defense maintains he had no reason to believe the gun was loaded with live ammunition, as live rounds were prohibited on set.

In March, authorities convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted her of evidence tampering for her role in the incident. She received the maximum sentence of 18 months.