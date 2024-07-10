‘Shrek 5’ confirmed: Original cast returns for July 2026 release

DreamWorks Animation has confirmed the eagerly awaited return of everyone’s favorite ogre with the announcement of ‘Shrek 5,’ set to hit theaters on July 1, 2026. Fans can rejoice as the original trio of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will reprise their iconic roles in this latest installment of the beloved franchise.

Directed by Walt Dohrn, known for his previous contributions to the ‘Shrek’ universe, including ‘Shrek 2’ and ‘Shrek the Third,’ and produced by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri, ‘Shrek 5’ aims to continue the magical journey that began with the original film back in 2001. According to Variety, the new movie promises to provide a fitting continuation and possibly a conclusion to the series that has captured hearts worldwide.

Excitement has been building since Eddie Murphy inadvertently let slip in June that he had already started recording his lines for the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Murphy hinted at a potential spinoff centered around his character, Donkey, saying, “We started doing [‘Shrek 5’] months ago. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. ‘Shrek’ is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie.”

The ‘Shrek’ franchise, which began as a surprise hit at the box office, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon, even winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for its first film. With subsequent movies like ‘Shrek 2,’ which grossed nearly USD 1 billion worldwide, the series has cemented its place as a beloved fixture in animated entertainment.

Chris Meledandri, overseeing the revival of the franchise at Universal Pictures, emphasized the importance of maintaining the original voice cast, describing them as essential to the charm and success of the series. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels,” Meledandri commented in an interview.

The announcement of ‘Shrek 5’ comes amid the ongoing popularity of the ‘Shrek’ spinoff, ‘Puss in Boots,’ which has also enjoyed critical acclaim and box office success with recent entries. Negotiations are reportedly underway to finalize deals with returning cast members, ensuring that fans can look forward to the familiar voices of Myers, Murphy, and Diaz bringing their beloved characters back to life once more.

As anticipation builds for ‘Shrek 5,’ audiences worldwide are eagerly awaiting further details about the plot and new adventures that await Shrek, Donkey, and the rest of the beloved characters from the fairy tale kingdom.