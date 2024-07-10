‘The Conjuring 4’ finally gets a release date; details inside

Fans of the spine-chilling ‘Conjuring’ series have a date to circle on their calendars: September 5, 2025. That’s when the much-anticipated fourth and final installment of the main ‘Conjuring’ storyline will hit theaters, marking the end of an era for this beloved supernatural horror franchise.

Directed by Michael Chavez, known for his previous work on ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and ‘The Nun II’, this concluding film promises to be the ultimate chapter in the gripping saga that first captivated audiences back in 2013.

Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who has crafted the script, is determined to deliver a fitting and memorable climax to the series, ensuring fans will be left satisfied.

Advertisement

Since its debut under the helm of James Wan, the ‘Conjuring’ universe has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema, grossing over USD 2 billion worldwide across its various films and spinoffs.

At the heart of the series are the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, whose encounters with the supernatural have kept viewers on the edge of their seats for almost a decade.

Alongside its main entries, the franchise has successfully spawned spinoffs such as the eerie ‘Annabelle’ series, which focuses on the haunting doll introduced in the original film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Conjuring (@theconjuring)

For its grand finale, New Line Cinema has confirmed that the final ‘Conjuring’ film will release in IMAX, promising an immersive experience as fans bid farewell to the Warrens and their terrifying adventures.

In an additional update from The Hollywood Reporter, the studio also announced adjustments to the release schedule, moving up the premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Bride!’, a fresh interpretation of the classic ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ tale starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley. It will also be available in the IMAX format on September 26, 2025.

As anticipation builds for these cinematic milestones, fans can rest assured that both films will deliver unforgettable experiences on the big screen, promising thrills, chills, and a fitting conclusion to beloved tales of horror and suspense.