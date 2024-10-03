‘Rust’ premieres at Camerimage Festival to honor Halyna Hutchins

In a tribute to the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the film ‘Rust’ is ready to make its world premiere at the upcoming Camerimage Festival in Poland this November.

This annual festival is a prestigious celebration of the art of cinematography, showcasing the talents of directors of photography and their significant contributions to the film industry.

Hutchins tragically lost her life on the set of ‘Rust’ nearly three years ago. The Camerimage Festival has expressed a firm commitment to honoring Hutchins’ memory, highlighting her extraordinary talent and the influence she had on her peers.

In a recent press release, the festival emphasized its dedication to celebrating Hutchins’ legacy, acknowledging her as a cherished member of the Camerimage family.

Bianca Cline, the director of photography who took over after Hutchins’ untimely death, spoke candidly about the importance of this screening.

“We wanted to do this to honor her and to make sure that people could see what she was working on. I believe it’s her best film. It’s her most beautiful film, and I’ve seen all of them,” Cline shared, reflecting on Hutchins’ remarkable skills behind the camera.

Cline also highlighted the Camerimage Festival as the perfect venue for ‘Rust’’s premiere. “What’s special about this festival is that it’s the most widely recognized film festival focused solely on cinematography. While many people are aware of Halyna’s tragic accident, they might not fully appreciate her incredible talent. She was not just a beautiful person but also a gifted cinematographer,” she stated.

The festival holds particular significance for Hutchins’ family, who are eagerly anticipating the film’s release. Cline revealed that Hutchins’ mother, Olga Solovey, has been a staunch supporter of completing the film.

“Halyna’s mother was probably the biggest champion of the film. She wanted it to be complete because she understood how much it meant to Halyna. She often told me how excited Halyna was to see the film,” Cline recounted.

Following the premiere of ‘Rust’, a panel discussion will delve deeper into Hutchins’ legacy and the film’s production. The panel will feature Joel Souza, Bianca Cline, Stephen Lighthill, who was Hutchins’ mentor at the American Film Institute. This discussion promises to illuminate Hutchins’ unique visual style and how Cline endeavored to carry on her vision throughout the production process.

In addition to celebrating Hutchins’ artistic contributions, the panel will address pressing issues within the film industry. Such as the role of women in cinematography and the critical importance of safety on set.

“We all recognize that we are in a potentially dangerous environment,” Cline remarked. “Halyna’s death made it painfully clear how perilous it can be. There’s a distinct difference between feeling unsafe and realizing just how dangerous the situation truly is.”

The EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2024 festival will take place from November 16 to November 23 in Poland.