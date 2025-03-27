‘Rust’ trailer drops: Alec Baldwin’s film releases on THIS date!

After years of delays, controversy, and a tragic on-set incident, ‘Rust’ is officially on its way to the big screen. The long-awaited Western that ‘Rust’ is, starring Alec Baldwin as an aging outlaw, just dropped its first trailer—and it’s packed with tension, grit, and a haunting sense of redemption.

Set in 1880s Kansas, ‘Rust’ follows Harland Rust (Baldwin), a fugitive gunslinger who comes out of hiding to rescue his teenage nephew, Lucas Hollister (Patrick Scott McDermott). Lucas has been sentenced to hang for an accidental killing, but Rust isn’t about to let that happen.

Advertisement

Their escape isn’t easy, though—hot on their trail is the ruthless bounty hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang, played by ‘Vikings’ star Travis Fimmel.

Advertisement

Catch the ‘Rust’ trailer here:

The newly released trailer opens with a chilling voiceover: “The only order that exists in this world is the order we impose. If a man loses sight of that, he’s got nothin’.”

With sweeping shots of the rugged Old West, gunfights, and a relentless chase, the film promises to be an intense ride. But for many, ‘Rust’ is more than just another Western—it’s a movie that will always bring memories of a real-life tragedy.

Back in October 2021, ‘Rust’ became the center of global headlines for all the wrong reasons. A rehearsal on set turned deadly when a gun Baldwin was handling discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The incident sparked widespread debate over safety protocols in Hollywood, leading to legal battles that stretched for years. Baldwin initially had charges with involuntary manslaughter, though the case against him eventually dropped. However, the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was guilty and is currently serving time in prison.

After over a year of delays, ‘Rust’ resumed filming in April 2023—but not in its original New Mexico location. Instead, production shifted to Montana, with a renewed focus on completing the project while honoring Hutchins’ legacy.

The movie had a quiet premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland last year, but now it’s gearing up for a proper release.

Mark your calendars: ‘Rust’ is hitting select theaters across the U.S. on May 2. And if you prefer to watch from home, it’ll also be available on Video on Demand through Ascending Media Group.