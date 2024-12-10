28 Years Later: Danny Boyle returns with a terrifying new chapter in the rage virus saga

Humanity is on the brink of extinction, and the latest chapter in the ’28 Days Later’ saga promises to take the terror to even darker heights.

’28 Years Later’, ready to hit cinemas in 2025, brings back the award-winning duo of director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, who are popular for their work on the original film. Their return to the post-apocalyptic world promises a haunting tale of survival, secrets, and unimaginable horrors.

The gripping new trailer introduces audiences to a world devastated by the Rage Virus, a deadly pathogen that has torn apart civilization. Nearly three decades have passed since the virus unleashed from a biological weapons lab, and society remains in a cruel, unrelenting quarantine.

But life, albeit in fragmented pockets, has found a way to continue. Survivors now exist in isolated havens, one of which is a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily fortified causeway.

Watch ’28 Years Later’ trailer here:

Amid this chaos, a group of survivors struggles to maintain their tenuous hold on life. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes lead the cast, portraying individuals who must fend off terrifying, mutated infected hordes in a world that grows more hostile by the day. With society collapsing around them, their only hope lies in small victories, but the cost of survival is always steep.

Things take an even darker turn when one of the survivors goes on a dangerous mission into the heart of the mainland. There, he uncovers horrifying new mutations not just among the infected, but also among fellow survivors—twisting the very nature of what it means to be human.

The trailer for ’28 Years Later’ teases a world where survival seems futile and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. Alongside Taylor-Johnson and Fiennes, the film also stars Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell, and Alfie Williams, with Cillian Murphy serving as the Executive Producer. Fans of the original ’28 Days Later’ will find themselves on the edge of their seats as this new chapter in the Rage Virus saga unfolds.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ’28 Years Later’ exclusively in cinemas in 2025, and the trailer is already available for an unsettling preview of what’s to come. Don’t miss it—watch the trailer now.