Hina Khan who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked has revealed a glimpse of her next project. Titled Damaged 2, she revealed the poster of the Hungama Play series on Instagram, through which she will be making her digital debut.

Sharing a solo poster of herself, she wrote, ” Sharing the poster of my first digital project. Damaged Season 2 streaming from 14th January on @hungama_play #Repost @hungama_play with @get_repost

・・・It is almost here!The second edition of Damaged starring @realhinakhan and @adhyayansuman will release on 14th January on @hungama_play!”

In the poster, Hina’s mid-profile shot has been captured while she looks with an intense face into the camera.

She also revealed a short teaser promo of the psychological crime drama and wrote, “A glimpse of Damaged 2. Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play #Repost @hungama_play with @get_repost・・・Back with a bang! The new season of Hungama Play’s original show – Damaged – a psychological crime drama starring @realhinakhan and @adhyayansuman is set to release on 14th January.”

While Hina plays the female lead, Adhyayan Suman will be seen playing the male lead in the show.

TV actors like Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri among others commented on Hina’s post and wished her luck.

The season 2 of Damaged will begin streaming from 14 January 2020 while her film, Hacked will release on 31 January 2020.