Here’s what Shriya Pilgaonkar’s parents have to say about her performance in Guilty Minds

Amazon Prime video’s first-ever legal drama ‘Guilty Minds’ has finally been released and is garnering immense love from the masses. The leading star Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra’s performance is collecting all the credits to justify their characters as lawyers in this courtroom drama.

‘Guilty Minds’ is one of the rarest series that comes across the audience showing the different shades of a courtroom scene. The cast plays an important role to bring up the vibes to the screen and deserves all the credits for the same. Parents being the best critics, recently the leading cast Shriya Pilgaonkar was overwhelmed after hearing a great response from her parents. She said, “My parents have closely followed my Guilty Minds journey over the 2 years of my shoot. They know how much this series means to me. Being Kashaf has been transformative as an actor. They were very excited to attend the screening, and after watching 3 episodes they couldn’t wait to binge-watch all of it. My father also mentioned to me that if he wasn’t an actor, he would have been a lawyer. They always make it a point to give me honest feedback which I value immensely. A lot of their friends and our relatives have been writing to them and have encouraging words about my performance in Guilty minds which makes them very proud and happy.”

Directed by Shefali Bhushan, Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead, Guilty Minds started streaming on Prime Video on April 22.