Han Suk Kyu contemplates headlining comedy drama

Veteran actor Han Suk Kyu is contemplating his next. As per reports, the ‘Dr Romantic’ actor has been offered the lead role in a comedy-drama. If the actor greenlights, fans will get to see him in a fresh comic role in ‘New President Project’ (tentative title). ‘When We Bloom Again’ director Shin Kyung Soo will helm the upcoming project.

On January 16, media outlets reported that Han Suk Kyu will be the protagonist of the upcoming K-drama ‘New President Project.’ The upcoming drama is the next project of director Shin Kyung Soo. His last was the 2024 film ‘When We Bloom Again.’ Following the reports, Han Suk Kyu’s agency Clover Company responded to the casting news. They stated, “Han Seok Kyu did receive the proposal and he is currently reviewing it.”

Advertisement

If Han Suk Kyu decides to go ahead with the project, the comedy-drama will mark his reunion with director Shin Kyung Soo after 11 years. Suk Kyu previously worked with him in ‘Deep Rooted Tree’ and ‘Secret Door.’ Moreover, it will be the second upcoming K-drama of the veteran actor. Moving ahead, fans will get to see the star in the upcoming series ‘When the Day Breaks.’ The drama also stars Jung Yu Mi, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Joon Han, Ryu Hye Young, and Kim Yoo Mi.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2: Kitty returns to Seoul with more drama and love

‘New President Project’ will focus on a CEO who does his best to mediate disputes for people who are on the ‘edge of the cliff’ situation with no chance of winning. In the drama, the makers have approached the actor to play the role of CEO Shin. He runs a fried chicken restaurant in a relatively small locality. Shin is famous for mediating disputes for people who are in a difficult situation with no hopes of winning.

Meanwhile, Ban Ki Ri is penning the script. She has penned hits like ‘Missing: The Other Side’ and ‘Dr. Frost.’ Doorframe is backing the drama and the broadcast schedule and release platform are yet to be decided.